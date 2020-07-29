https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nevada-blm-sheriff/2020/07/29/id/979664

A Nevada sheriff threatened not to respond to emergency calls at a public library because of its support for Black Lives Matter, the Independent reported on Wednesday.

The threat was made after the library released a proposed diversity statement in which it “denounces all acts of violence, racism, and disregard for human rights” and supports Black Lives Matter, adding that “We resolutely assert and believe that all forms of racism, hatred, inequality, and injustice don’t belong in our society.”

In response, the sheriff, Daniel Coverley, wrote on the sheriff’s office website that “Due to your support of Black Lives Matter and the obvious lack of support or trust with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, please do not feel the need to call 911 for help. I wish you good luck with disturbances and lewd behaviour.”

However, county spokeswoman Melissa Blosser told The Reno Journal Gazette that police will continue to respond to calls for help from the library.

Library Director Amy Dodson told the Gazette that the diversity statement was not intended to be against the police, only that .”we are open and welcoming to everyone and we treat everyone equally.”

Dodson and Coverley then released a joint statement which declared that the entire incident “may have been an unfortunate circumstance of misunderstanding. The library respects and supports the work of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and appreciates everything they do to keep our community safe.”

