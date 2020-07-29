https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/obesity-linked-poor-sperm-quality-study-shows/

(STUDY FINDS) — REUS, Spain – Infertility is a common problem with many causes. Experts say between 10 and 15 percent of all couples have trouble conceiving a child. While fertility issues can stem from genetic or environmental factors, a study suggests body weight plays a major role in sperm quality. Specifically, researchers find that males who are overweight or obese will have more trouble having children.

In a collaborative effort by researchers from Argentina, Iran, the United States, and Spain, the new report systematically reviews all the current findings linking body weight and sperm quality. This extensive study in Obesity Reviews includes the work of 88 previous articles.

The international team finds that males in the overweight and/or obesity categories struggle with several semen quality parameters. These include volume, sperm count, sperm concentration, vitality, total motility, and normal morphology (the structure of the sperm). Additionally, the review finds men who are underweight have sperm with abnormal structures as well.

