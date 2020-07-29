http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1N1UvD2aRPM/

A group of Oklahoma Republicans is requesting that the city of Tulsa allow them space to paint a “Back the Blue” mural to support law enforcement after seeing a “Black Lives Matter” mural painted on a city street.

Bob Jack, chairman of the Tulsa County Republican Party, recently sent a letter to Tulsa City Councilor Ben Kimbro and the Mayor of Tulsa seeking information on how to apply for a permit to paint a mural on the street, Tulsa World reported.

“A group has approached me with a plan to paint on a city street in large letters “BACK THE BLUE” and “BABY LIVES MATTER,” Jack wrote. “As you are aware, the city did not intervene in the painting of “BLACK LIVE(S) MATTER” on Greenwood, just north of Archer, and the group is requesting the same right to voice their opinion.”

Jack said that he hopes to have a rally featuring people that support “our police officers, and while we are there, we’re going to bring some paint, and we’re going to put on the street ‘Back the Blue.’”

Unlike the “Back the Blue” proposal, the people who painted the “Black Lives Matter” mural never got permission from the city to paint it.

“Never heard from the city. Never for permission, and never for after the fact, nothing,” said Ryan Rhoades, the artist and activist who organized the overnight paint job.

Both “Back the Blue” and “Black Lives Matter” murals have been cropping up across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the aftermath of protests of police brutality and counterprotests supporting law enforcement.

But Oklahoma lawmakers have been pretty supportive of law enforcement.

Oklahoma announced “Back the Blue” legislation recently to offer increased support to Oklahoma cops at the state and local levels.

