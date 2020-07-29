https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/oops-politico-accidentally-reports-biden-chose-kamala-vp/

(THE HILL) — Politico issued an apology for reporting that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had chosen Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) to be his running mate, with the publication saying it regretted “the error and any confusion that it caused.”

“Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to become his running mate for the 2020 election on Aug. 1, two weeks before the Democratic National Convention, after keeping his choice close to the chest for months,” Politico wrote in the now-deleted report.

“In his announcement, Biden called Harris ‘a worthy opponent and a worthy running mate,’ alluding to the pair’s rivalry during the earlier stages of the Democratic primary. She will bring her experience as a prosecutor, household name recognition, and skill as a debater to the ticket,” the news outlet added.

