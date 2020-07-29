https://www.theepochtimes.com/operation-legend-expanded-in-detroit-milwaukee-cleveland-doj_3442783.html

The Department of Justice’s Operation Legend will be expanded to Milwaukee, Detroit, and Cleveland in a bid to curb violent crime, shootings, and murders in those cities.

The program was launched on July 8 in Kansas City, Missouri, before it was deployed in Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, last week.

Attorney General William Barr said the operation is needed in Milwaukee, Cleveland, and Detroit, as they “have seen disturbing increases in violent crime, particularly homicides,” in recent days.

“For decades, the Department of Justice has achieved significant success when utilizing our anti-violent crime task forces and federal law enforcement agents to enforce federal law and assist American cities that are experiencing upticks in violent crime,” Barr added. “The Department of Justice’s assets will supplement local law enforcement efforts, as we work together to take the shooters and chronic violent criminals off of our streets.”

Operation Legend entails sending officers with the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) to add to the resources already available in the three cities.

The Department of Justice noted that Cleveland, in particular, is seeing a “significant increase” in homicides and shootings in 2020, while homicides in Detroit are up by 31 percent and shootings have increased by 51 percent over the previous year. In stark contrast, Milwaukee’s homicides have increased by 85 percent in 2020, while non-fatal shootings are up about 64 percent, according to the agency.

Specifically, the Justice Department will send more than 25 investigators to Cleveland and will cooperate with the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Ohio and Cleveland Police Department. Forty-two agents will be sent to Detroit and will work in tandem with the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Michigan and work with the Detroit Police Department.

And more than 25 agents will be sent to Milwaukee and will work with the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, the agency said.

Last week, President Donald Trump unveiled the operation in remarks at the White House.

A protester throws a flaming object toward the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse after breaking through the perimeter fence, in Portland, Ore., on July 22, 2020. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

“This rampage of violence shocks the conscience of our nation and we will not stand by and watch it happen,” Trump said about a week ago. “No mother should ever have to cradle her dead child in her arms simply because politicians refuse to do what is necessary to secure their neighborhood and to secure their city.”

The Trump administration has faced criticism from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, both Democrats, for sending federal agents to Portland to protect the city’s federal courthouse and other property. Portland has seen nearly two months’ worth of rioting and demonstrations.

Trump administration officials have sought to clarify Operation Legend with the situation in Portland.

“They’re coming armed with rocks, bottles, baseball bats, power tools, commercial-grade fireworks, eliciting that violence and targeting their violence on federal courthouses and federal law enforcement officers,” Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in remarks to Fox News over the weekend.

“That’s very different than what’s going on in Chicago, places like Chicago, Albuquerque, Kansas City,” he added. “That is where you see normal criminal activity, street crime, what we say regarding gangs and drug dealers.”

