Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) announced Wednesday that the Trump administration has agreed to withdraw federal tactical teams from Portland, Ore., which for weeks has been the site of violent clashes between officers and protesters.

Brown said in a statement that an agreement for federal agents to leave the city was reached following a discussion with Vice President Pence. She said that officers from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would begin their withdrawal on Thursday.

“These federal officers have acted as an occupying force, refused accountability, and brought violence and strife to our community,” Brown said.

“Our local Oregon State Police officers will be downtown to protect Oregonians’ right to free speech and keep the peace,” she added. “Let’s center the Black Lives Matter movement’s demands for racial justice and police accountability. It’s time for bold action to reform police practices.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is expected to retain a presence in the city, however. Brown said a “limited contingent of federal officials” will stay focused on protecting the interior of a federal courthouse that has been at the center of unrest.

Acting DHS Secretary Chad WolfChad WolfACLU urges court to hold federal agents in Portland in contempt Trump to review DACA, allow holders to extend for one year Former DHS spokesman rips federal agents’ presence in Portland MORE was less definitive, saying only that an agreement had been reached for Oregon State Police to take on an increased role in downtown Portland.

“The Department will continue to maintain our current, augmented federal law enforcement personnel in Portland until we are assured that the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and other federal properties will no longer be attacked and that the seat of justice in Portland will remain secure,” Wolf said in a statement.

“The Department will continue to re-evaluate our security posture in Portland, and should circumstances on the ground significantly improve due to the influx of state and local law enforcement, we anticipate the ability to change our force posture, as we do everyday at our other 9,000 federal properties we protect across the country,” he added.

The announcement that DHS would begin to wind down its presence came just a short time after President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden hits Trump’s ‘law and order’ message: He’s trying to ‘scare the devil’ out of people Pelosi bashes Barr after testimony: ‘He was like a blob’ and ‘henchman’ for Trump Schumer: Trump should want COVID-19 deal to help GOP election chances MORE was defiant in telling reporters at the White House that the federal government would not leave “until they’ve secured their city.”

Portland has served as a flashpoint in the Trump administration’s push to crackdown on Democratic-run cities as the president focuses on a law and order message ahead of the November election. DHS agents were deployed to the city weeks ago amid protests against racial injustice.

Protesters have reported being detained by unidentified agents and being tear gassed and struck with non-lethal ammunition deployed by law enforcement.

Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) have for weeks urged the administration to remove the agents from the city, arguing they were inciting violence and worsening tensions. Other Democratic leaders around the country have signed onto letters warning the president against deploying federal officers to their cities.

Trump and other officials have characterized the protesters as “anarchists,” and agents on the ground have described having water bottles, rocks and fireworks aimed at them.

“They either clean out their city and do it right, or we’re going to have to do it for them,” Trump said Wednesday.

Updated at 12:21 p.m.

