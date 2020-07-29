https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/pastor-invokes-jesus-miracle-support-allowing-churches-near-liquor-licenses/

(GREAT FALLS TRIBUNE) — The Planning Advisory Board/zoning commission recommended Tuesday that the city approve a permit for Calvary Chapel of Cascade County to occupy the vacant downtown Penington Place building on Central Avenue.

In a related decision, the board also recommended that the city OK an ordinance that strips a 600-foot distance requirement between liquor establishments and worship facilities in the city’s central business core — and consider adding casinos, too.

The proposed ordinance change came as business interests raised concerns that the church could prevent future businesses with liquor licenses from opening downtown because of the 600-foot separation rule.

