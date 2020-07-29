https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/peaceful-protester-arrested-attempted-murder-shooting-2-demonstrators-colorado-rally/

As reported earlier by Cassandra Fairbanks — A car drove through a crowd of protesters that were walking on I-225 in Aurora, Colorado, and a protester shot other protesters while trying to shoot the driver.

At least two protesters were hit or grazed by bullets as a fellow “protester” tried to shoot the driver. There were multiple gunshots directed at the car, but the people inside did not appear to be injured.

“While the protestors were walking on I-225, a vehicle decided to drive through the crowd. A protestor decided to fire off a weapon, striking at least 1 other protester. They were transported to the hospital in stable condition,” the Aurora Police Department tweeted.

There was a family in the car and they were approached by an armed protester.

In a follow up, the department wrote that “Someone else showed up to the hospital with a graze wound. The vehicle was towed and we are investigating that incident.”

On Monday police arrested protester Samuel Young.

He was shooting at the family in the vehicle and shot two protesters instead.

The Daily Mail reported:

On Monday Samuel Young, 23, was arrested for shooting his fellow protesters.

A man who shot and wounded two demonstrators at a protest in Colorado over the weekend has been arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide.

Samuel Young, 23, was taken into custody on Monday in the Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge.

Investigators said Young was among the hundreds of protesters who were blocking Interstate 225 in neighboring Aurora on Saturday when a Jeep managed to pass through barricades and barreled toward the crowd.

Young allegedly raised his rifle and was aiming at the Jeep when he opened fire, striking one male protester in the leg and grazing another man’s head.

‘It was the most reckless thing I have seen in a long time,’ Aurora’s Deputy Chief Harry Glidden said.

