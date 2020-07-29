https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/perspective-st-louis-12-coronavirus-deaths-july-47-homicides-july/

St. Louis Homicide Pandemic:

** In July there were 12 Coronavirus deaths in St. Louis city.

** In July there were 47 murders in St. Louis city.

There have been 167 coronavirus deaths in St. Louis City this year.

And there have been from 143 to 150 homicides in St. Louis so far this year.

Homicides are far outpacing coronavirus deaths in St. Louis.

Local radio host Mark Reardon tweeted this out on Tuesday.

Hey @LydaKrewson I just checked with @SLMPD –they confirm ***47*** murders in St. Louis in July alone. 47???!!!!! We’ve had 150 for the year. Meantime in July ****8**** deaths from Covid in the City….32 in the County. Murders FAR FAR FAR outpacing Covid in St. Louis. — Mark Reardon (@MarkReardonKMOX) July 28, 2020

And murder season is just kicking off in St. Louis.

So far this year in St. Louis 161 have died of Coronavirus and 129 have been murdered. But murder season has just begun. — Bill Hennessy (@HennessySTL) July 15, 2020

