St. Louis Homicide Pandemic:
** In July there were 12 Coronavirus deaths in St. Louis city.
** In July there were 47 murders in St. Louis city.

There have been 167 coronavirus deaths in St. Louis City this year.

And there have been from 143 to 150 homicides in St. Louis so far this year.

Homicides are far outpacing coronavirus deaths in St. Louis.

Local radio host Mark Reardon tweeted this out on Tuesday.

And murder season is just kicking off in St. Louis.

