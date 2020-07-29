http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ljwRH_qa1_U/

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro are joining others in calling for Philadelphia NAACP President Minster Rodney Muhammad to resign. It comes after an anti-Semitic post on Muhammad’s Facebook page.

The post was later taken down.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia is asking for Muhammad’s resignation.

“We are absolutely calling for him to step aside,” said Steve Rosenberg, with the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. “I think it was Sen. Williams that said the leader of a wonderful civil rights organization, and the minister of this mosque, with the history of the posts that have gone on, can’t remain in that role.”

On Tuesday, Black and Jewish leaders from Philadelphia came together in a show of unity against racism, anti-Semitism and all forms of bigotry.

“The NAACP and any other organization that claims it’s concerned and wraps its arms around humanity and dignity for all people has to acquire a standard of its leaders. And that standard can not allow for a slip of the tongue, a mistake of a thought, but most importantly, publicly posturing around racism and anti-Semitism,” Pennsylvania State Sen. Anthony Williams said.

On Monday, Muhammad issued a statement, saying he removed both the “offensive image” and that it was never his intention to offend anyone or cause any hurt.

But some didn’t agree, like Williams, who came to the room backed by a photo of his late father and community activist Sen. Hardy Williams.

“The meme was insulting, not just to Jews, not just to African-Amercians, but anyone who fights in this country for what the standard is supposed to be,” Williams said.

The conversation comes days after the passing of civil rights icon John Lewis, who was a frequent visitor to the state of Isreal, and a man who preached love and that hate has no place in society.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement late Tuesday, calling on Muhammad to apologize to the Jewish community.

“I share the outrage of Philadelphia’s Jewish community to this offensive message, and I am extremely disappointed that Minister Muhammad saw fit to post it. It perpetuates vile anti-Semitic rhetoric, and it compounds the hurt caused by DeSean Jackson’s earlier post, for which Jackson has appropriately apologized. Our city and nation need healing and unity now, not the sort of division and hatred that this post creates. I call on Minister Muhammad to apologize to our Jewish community and to all those who fight every day for religious and racial tolerance. I know Minister Muhammad to be a bridge builder, and I hope he is up to the task of rebuilding the bridges that his unfortunate post has now damaged.”

CBS3’s Ukee Washington contributed to this report.

