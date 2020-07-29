https://thehill.com/homenews/media/509525-politico-accidentally-reports-biden-chose-harris-as-running-mate-we-regret-the

Politico issued an apology for reporting that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden hits Trump’s ‘law and order’ message: He’s trying to ‘scare the devil’ out of people Biden notes show talking points about Kamala Harris The opportunity cost of Congress’s ‘Big Tech’ antitrust obsession MORE had chosen Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden notes show talking points about Kamala Harris Lawmakers, public bid farewell to John Lewis Biden: I’ll have a running mate picked next week MORE (D-Calif.) to be his running mate, with the publication saying it regretted “the error and any confusion that it caused.”

“Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to become his running mate for the 2020 election on Aug. 1, two weeks before the Democratic National Convention, after keeping his choice close to the chest for months,” Politico wrote in the now-deleted report.

“In his announcement, Biden called Harris ‘a worthy opponent and a worthy running mate,’ alluding to the pair’s rivalry during the earlier stages of the Democratic primary. She will bring her experience as a prosecutor, household name recognition, and skill as a debater to the ticket,” the news outlet added.

The report was deleted after being flagged on Tuesday by Mark Bednar, who serves as spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyGOP stimulus bill includes million for DHS cyber agency to protect vaccine research Revered civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis lies in state in the Capitol Mayors urge Congress to pass legislation barring the deployment of federal troops to cities MORE (R-Calif.).

Huh? Politico labeled Sen. Kamala Harris as Biden’s running mate… that he chose on August 1 (4 days from now).https://t.co/M3dhmIwZ7o pic.twitter.com/99GDHzWPnL — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) July 28, 2020

“For a brief period yesterday afternoon, placeholder text was mistakenly published to the site,” Brad Dayspring, Politico’s vice president of marketing and communications, told The Hill. “Our standard practice is to use ‘lorem ipsum’ as placeholder text. In this instance, that did not happen. We regret the error and any confusion that it caused.”

Biden’s running mate is expected to be announced next week ahead of the Democratic National Convention, which is slated to begin Aug. 17.

Harris is considered to be near the top of Biden’s shortlist, along with Rep. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassBiden: I’ll have a running mate picked next week Biden presses science and caution on pandemic Demings: I’m ‘chomping at the bit’ to answer questions about Biden’s running mate search MORE (D-Fla.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden notes show talking points about Kamala Harris Biden: I’ll have a running mate picked next week Biden presses science and caution on pandemic MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthBiden notes show talking points about Kamala Harris Biden: I’ll have a running mate picked next week Overnight Defense: Guardsman to testify Lafayette Square clearing was ‘unprovoked escalation’ | Dems push for controversial Pentagon nominee to withdraw | Watchdog says Pentagon not considering climate change risks to contractors MORE (D-Ill.) and former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice.

