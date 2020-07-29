http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/KXVn3HEL5ws/politico-biden-vp-kamala-harris-running-mate-mistake

Politico appears to have jumped the gun on reporting that Kamala Harris was chosen to be Joe Biden‘s running mate.

Biden, set to announce his VP pick next week, was beaten to the punch by Politico in its “running-mate rundown,” which indicated that he chose the California senator on August 1.

“Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to become his running mate for the 2020 election on Aug. 1, two weeks before the Democratic National Convention, after keeping his choice close to the chest for months,” Politico wrote about the potential Democratic ticket.

Fox News confirmed the text was published by mistake — it has since been removed. The post was spotted by Mark Bednar, spokesperson House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and included a quote:

“In his announcement, Biden called Harris ‘a worthy opponent and a worthy running mate,’ alluding to the pair’s rivalry during the earlier stages of the Democratic primary. She will bring her experience as a prosecutor, household name recognition, and skill as a debater to the ticket,” the report read.

Brad Dayspring, Politico’s VP of marketing and communication, told Fox News that “placeholder text” for Harris was accidentally published.

“Placeholder text was mistakenly published to the site,” Dayspring said. “Our standard practice is to use ‘lorem ipsum’ as placeholder text. In this instance, that did not happen. We regret the error and any confusion that it caused.”

Harris is among several women on Biden’s VP shortlist, including Representatives Karen Bass and Val Demmings, Senators Tammy Duckworth and Elizabeth Warren, and former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice.

