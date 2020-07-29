https://www.dailywire.com/news/politico-regrets-reporting-that-biden-picked-kamala-harris-as-running-mate

“Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to become his running mate for the 2020 election on Aug. 1, two weeks before the Democratic National Convention, after keeping his choice close to the chest for months,” Politico wrote on Tuesday.

“In his announcement, Biden called Harris ‘a worthy opponent and a worthy running mate,’ alluding to the pair’s rivalry during the earlier stages of the Democratic primary. She will bring her experience as a prosecutor, household name recognition, and skill as a debater to the ticket,” the news outlet added.

The left-leaning site, founded by two former Washington Post reporters, quickly deleted the post, saying “placeholder text” somehow went live.

“For a brief period yesterday afternoon, placeholder text was mistakenly published to the site,” Brad Dayspring, Politico’s vice president of marketing and communications, told The Hill. “Our standard practice is to use ‘lorem ipsum’ as placeholder text. In this instance, that did not happen. We regret the error and any confusion that it caused.”

But the report could well turn out to be true. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee may end up picking the California Democrat, at least if his own notes are any guide.

An Associated Press photographer on Tuesday captured a shot of his handwritten notes as the former vice president talked with reporters in Wilmington, Delaware. The notes had a section titled “Kamala Harris,” which was followed by a list of attributes: “Do not hold grudges.” “Campaigned with me & Jill.” “Talented.” “Great help to campaign.” “Great respect for her.”

“I’m going to have a choice in the first week in August,” Biden told reporters. “And I promise, I’ll let you know when I do.” Candidates routinely pick their running mates before the party’s convention, and Democrats are set to hold theirs Aug. 17-21.

Harris, 55, is the front runner for the slot, according to bookies.com.

But Harris, who ran for the 2020 presidential nomination before dropping out, was once one of Biden’s fiercest opponents. At one debate, she ripped the former longtime senator for his stance on busing for school integration in the 1970s.

“Do you agree today that you were wrong to oppose busing in America?” Harris asked Biden on a debate stage in Miami in June 2019. “There was a little girl in California who was a part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day,” she said. “And that little girl was me.”

She also said Biden made “very hurtful” comments about his past work with segregationist senators.

Biden responded angrily, calling her comments were “a mischaracterization of my position.”

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that “one of Biden’s closest friends and a co-chair of his vice presidential vetting committee, former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, still harbors concerns about Harris’ tough debate stage performance and that she hasn’t expressed regret.”

On Wednesday, President Trump was asked how he ranks Harris. “I think she’d be a fine choice, Kamala Harris. She’d be a fine choice.”

Here are the latest odds from bookies.com (with winnings based on a $100 bet):

Kamala Harris +100

Susan Rice +350

Karen Bass +600

Tammy Duckworth +800

Val Demings +1600

Elizabeth Warren +1600

Michelle Obama +2000

Keisha Lance Bottoms +3300

Michelle Lujan Grisham +3300

Gretchen Whitmer +3300

Stacey Abrams +5000

Amy Klobuchar +10000

