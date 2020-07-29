https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/portland-antifa-blm-riots-governor-dhs-issue-conflicting-statements-agreement-withdraw-federal-officers/

Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D) issued a statement Wednesday morning regarding an agreement reached with the federal government for the withdrawal of the extra federal law enforcement officers brought in to defend the Portland federal courthouse that has been targeted by Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters trying to storm and burn down the building in a two months long battle. Brown said federal officers would start withdrawing on Thursday. Brown’s statement was refuted by Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wold who said federal officers would not be leaving until the attacks on the courthouse ceased.

Arson fires set by Antifa-Black Lives Matter rioters at the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, July 2020, file screen images.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Antifa Terrorist Who Threw Bomb at Federal Agents in Portland is Identified — BY HIS GRANDMOTHER!

“After my discussions with VP Pence and others, the federal government has agreed to withdraw federal officers from Portland. They have acted as an occupying force & brought violence. Starting tomorrow, all Customs and Border Protection & ICE officers will leave downtown Portland…Our local Oregon State Police officers will be downtown to protect Oregonians’ right to free speech and keep the peace. Let’s center the Black Lives Matter movement’s demands for racial justice and police accountability. It’s time for bold action to reform police practices.”

Our local Oregon State Police officers will be downtown to protect Oregonians’ right to free speech and keep the peace. Let’s center the Black Lives Matter movement’s demands for racial justice and police accountability. It’s time for bold action to reform police practices. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 29, 2020

“As I told the Governor yesterday, federal law enforcement will remain in Portland until the violent activity toward our federal facilities ends. We are not removing any law enforcement while our facilities and law enforcement remain under attack.”

As I told the Governor yesterday, federal law enforcement will remain in Portland until the violent activity toward our federal facilities ends. We are not removing any law enforcement while our facilities and law enforcement remain under attack. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) July 29, 2020

Text of Wolf’s statement on the agreement that was apparently disingenuously spun by Brown:

Acting Secretary Wolf’s Statement on Oregon Agreeing to Cooperate in Quelling Portland Violence Federal law enforcement officers will continue their mission

Over the past 24 hours, Governor Brown and I have been in regular communication and have agreed to a joint plan to end the violent activity in Portland directed at federal properties and law enforcement officers. That plan includes a robust presence of Oregon State Police in downtown Portland. State and local law enforcement will begin securing properties and streets, especially those surrounding federal properties, that have been under nightly attack for the past two months. Oregon State Police will coordinate with Federal Protective Service (FPS) officers to ensure all federal facilities remain protected and secure. This plan is possible due to the valiant efforts of the DHS law enforcement officers protecting federal property in Portland from violent activity for the past two months. The Department will continue to maintain our current, augmented federal law enforcement personnel in Portland until we are assured that the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and other federal properties will no longer be attacked and that the seat of justice in Portland will remain secure. This has been our mission and objective since the violent, criminal activity began. The Department will continue to re-evaluate our security posture in Portland, and should circumstances on the ground significantly improve due to the influx of state and local law enforcement, we anticipate the ability to change our force posture, as we do everyday at our other 9,000 federal properties we protect across the country. President Trump and this Administration have been consistent in our message throughout the violence in Portland: the violent criminal activity directed towards federal properties and law enforcement will not be tolerated, state and local leaders must step forward and police their communities, and the Department of Homeland Security will not back down from our legal duty to protect federal law enforcement officers and federal properties in the face of such criminal behavior. President Trump has also made clear that this Administration is ready and willing to partner with state and local law enforcement to protect every American – and you see that commitment in Portland with this plan. The Department and this Administration will also continue to fulfill its solemn obligation to uphold federal law across the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

