Portland is fining the federal government $500 every 15 minutes that a fence stays up around part of the federal courthouse under attack by rioters — because the fence blocks a bike lane, the

Oregonian reported.

What are the details?

The fence has been a nightly focal point as rioters have been knocking it down, cutting through it, and climbing over it in order to get to the courthouse entrance.

Federal officers have been guarding the courthouse for weeks and pushing back against rioters’ use of explosives, firecrackers, lasers, and other weapons.

Portland Commissioner Chloe Eudaly made the announcement Tuesday about the fine — which is the maximum charge allowed, the outlet said.

Eudaly, who oversees the transportation bureau, told the Oregonian that the federal government hasn’t responded to her demand to remove the fence and that the bill is now $192,000 “and counting.”

“We intend to collect,” Eudaly, who is running for reelection, said in a tweeted statement, the outlet said. Eudaly also referred to the forces at the courthouse as “federal occupiers,” the Oregonian added.

According to the bureau’s rules, a $500 fee for obstructing the public right of way without a permit can be levied every 15 minutes, hourly, daily, weekly or monthly, the outlet said, adding that Eudaly said she opted for the maximum fine and also is investigating “other legal remedies.”

Eudaly told the Oregonian that transportation crews normally would “remove such an obstruction” but that she won’t “send workers into harm’s way” to get it done.

“Yes, I am afraid to direct workers to do their job and enforce our laws against the federal government — I hope that gives everyone reading this pause,” she added to the outlet.

Here’s a look at what the bicyclists are missing. (Content warning: Language):

Anything else?



On Wednesday, Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf confirmed that his department has struck a deal with Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to withdraw federal officers from Portland if the state steps up efforts to tamp down riots in the city.

Brown also confirmed the news Wednesday, announcing that additional Oregon State Police will be ordered to protect the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse from violent rioters in the city.

The New York Times reported that federal officers will begin leaving the city Thursday, but Wolf said no federal officers now stationed in the city will be withdrawn until his department is assured that the state has taken adequate steps to quell the violence.

