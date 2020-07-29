https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/president-trump-ag-barr-dont-deserve-democrat-partys-abuse-choose-work-people-save-great-nation/

President Donald J. Trump and Attorney General William Barr don’t have to save America. They chose to do so for all of us.



Yesterday we saw one of the most abusive, disrespectful and hateful episodes in US history as the Democrat members of Congress grilled AG Bill Barr for hours, calling him names, slandering his actions and character, slandering America’s President Donald Trump, all with an indiscriminate and grotesque amount of malice and hate. No American should have to go through such abuse, especially the Attorney General of the United States. President Trump goes through this every day.

Barr was exceptional when given enough of a break in liberal accusations to add a few words:

Barr my new hero of common sense! Adding to the dust bin of #partyofjerks https://t.co/ScZy7YIpS7 — Gina Campbell (@Ginacam27983419) July 28, 2020

The Democrats asked questions but rarely allowed enough time for AG Barr to answer them. They had no evidence for their positions but condemned AG Barr when he showed common sense:

SCANLON: “In fact you have no evidence that foreign countries can successfully sway our elections with counterfeit ballots.” BARR: “No I don’t but I have common sense.” pic.twitter.com/38xTm59LnV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 28, 2020

After starting the meeting an hour late, disrespecting the time of America’s AG Barr, slandering him and calling him names, they didn’t allow him time for lunch and even refused him a five minute break:

AG BARR: “Could we take a 5 minute break, Mr. Chairman?” CHAIRMAN NADLER: “No..” pic.twitter.com/DGYpAYwS8P — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 28, 2020

Before the event, AG Barr released his opening statement. In it Barr reminded everyone that he didn’t have to take the AG position for President Trump. He did it because of what he saw the Justice Department had become. He “had nothing to prove and had no desire to return to government”:

But as AG Barr stated in his opening, the Justice Department was being used as a political weapon with two standards of justice. Criminal actions by people like Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Comey, Clapper, Brennan and many others were ignored, but individuals who supported the President of the United States, President Trump, and indeed the President himself faced criminal investigations and indictments based on fraudulent crimes, lies and set-ups.

Under Obama, the Justice Department and the courts, thanks to liberal lunatic Obama appointed judges, have become corrupt. The fraudulent Russia collusion investigation, the fraudulent Ukraine impeachment and Democrat actions related to the China coronavirus all sprouted from the corrupt justice system in the United States today. AG Barr came in to clean it up and the Democrats hate him for it. Yesterday, was their Pontius Pilate moment and they used it to express their rage with AG Barr daring to address their corruption.

The Democrats hate Barr for trying to bring ‘justice for all’ back to the Justice Department.

President Trump, like AG Barr, didn’t have to run for President. He had the life that people dreamt of. A billionaire with beautiful children and a Sports Illustrated model wife. He was praised by almost everyone. He was rich and famous.

But citizen Trump saw where Obama was taking America. President Trump’s son Eric was quoted in 2016 saying that the breaking point that led to his father’s decision to run for office was Obama’s Iran deal, as Breitbart reported in 2016:

The U.S.-led nuclear agreement with Iran last year was a deciding factor that compelled Donald Trump to jump into the race for president, the billionaire’s son, Eric Trump, said in a radio interview on Sunday. “I think, honestly, the Iran nuclear deal was one of the things that made him jump into the race,” Trump told New York’s AM 970 The Answer radio. “I think that was a game changer for him.” “That is when he finally said, ‘Kids, I am going to it. I am going to give this a real shot,’” Trump continued. Donald Trump has been a vocal opponent of the Iran nuclear deal. At a February speech before the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), Trump strongly criticized against the agreement and stated that his “number one priority” if he takes office will be to nix “the disastrous deal with Iran.”

President Trump didn’t have to run for office. Americans who voted for him knew this. Obama had destroyed America wherever he could and she was bleeding. President Trump saw this and gave up the life rappers rapped about to save America.

The Democrats don’t want to admit to their corruption. They don’t want to be honest. They don’t want to do what is right. They don’t want any Democrat to be punished for wrongdoing. They want to punish Americans for voting for President Trump. They are willing to shut down small businesses and the economy to hurt President Trump. They want power. This was clear to anyone and everyone who watched yesterday’s ugly House grilling of AG Barr.

Today, thank President Trump and AG Barr for the work they are doing to save America and please do all you can to help keep these two great Americans in office. Our children and their children and the world’s children depend on it.

