http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/X_Ov-YzpCls/trump-push-for-fbi-building-funds-in-coronavirus-relief-package-sparks-opposition-confusion-11595952413

WASHINGTON—An unrelated measure tucked into the Republicans’ coronavirus relief proposal that would provide funding for the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s new headquarters has sparked opposition from top leaders in both parties.

Senators are raising questions about the inclusion in the roughly $1 trillion proposal, which was presented by Senate Republicans and White House officials, of $1.75 billion in funding to construct the new building in Washington.

…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

