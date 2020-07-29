https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dougcollins-hearing-judiciarycommittee-barr/2020/07/29/id/979673

Democrats were out for a political hit on Attorney General William Barr during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on a range of matters involving the Justice Department because they wanted to get at President Donald Trump, says Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.

“He played them well. They weren’t out for blood. They were out for a soundbite. They were out for a political hit on the attorney general because they wanted to get the attorney general so they could get at the president,” Collins said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”

Barr was peppered with questions for more than five hours during a Tuesday hearing and criticized for a series of decisions he has made as AG, including Roger Stone’s prosecution, the use of federal police in U.S. cities and allegations that the DOJ has become politicized under his leadership.

“The job of the attorney general is to defend the best interests of the people and serve as the people’s lawyer, but during your time as attorney general you have consistently undermined democracy, undermined the Constitution and undermined the health, safety and well-being of the American people,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. “All to personally benefit Donald Trump.”

Collins said Democrats ruined their chance to question Barr.

“For 18 months, 19 months, you’ve been dying to get William Barr here and this is what you do with it? You ask questions, you say, ‘Oh, I’m losing my temper.’ … You’re not asking questions to get an answer, you’re asking questions to hear yourself.”

