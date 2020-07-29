https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gohmert-test-mask-twitter/2020/07/29/id/979617

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, is wondering whether wearing a mask contributed to his testing positive for the coronavirus.

He made his comments in a video posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

“Look, I’ve worn a mask more in the last week or two than I have in the whole last four months,” he said. “It is interesting…but when I have a mask on, I’m moving it [with my hands] to make it comfortable and I can’t help but wonder if that put some germs in the mask. Keep your hands off your mask.

“Now that I apparently have [COVID-19], I’m going to be very, very careful to make sure I don’t give it to anybody else.”

And he added: “The reports of my demise are a great deal premature.”

Gohmert, 66, tested positive at the White House and planned to isolate.

The positive test forced him to abruptly cancel his plan to travel to his home state with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One, a House Republican aide said.

