Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The Texas lawmaker was slated to accompany President Trump on a Wednesday trip to the Lone Star State but tested positive for the virus during a morning screening at the White House.

Gohmert was among lawmakers present at Tuesday’s contentious House Judiciary Committee hearing featuring Attorney General William Barr. Notably, Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) reprimanded a handful of Republican members for removing their masks during the hearing, although he did not include Gohmert in his spiel.

“I would remind Mr. Jordan, Mr. Biggs, and Mr. Johnson to stop violating the rules of the committee, to stop violating the safety of the members of the committee, to stop holding themselves out as not caring by refusing to wear their masks,” Nadler said as his own mask hung around his chin:

House Judiciary Committee / YouTube

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) asked the chairman if it was “permissible to drink a sip of coffee,” to which Nadler, who was spotted in D.C. this week without a mask, replied, “It is not permissible.”

Gohmert defended not wearing a mask during an appearance on CNN last month, explaining he was undergoing routine tests.

“But I keep being tested and I don’t have it. So I’m not afraid of you, but if I get it I’ll wear a mask,” he said.

“I don’t have the coronavirus, turns out as of yesterday I’ve never had it,” he told CNN at the time.

White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has also tested positive for the virus in recent days.

