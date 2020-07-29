https://www.theblaze.com/news/gohmert-masks-coronavirus-positive

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) said that it was “most likely” wearing a face mask that led to his positive test for coronavirus.

Gohmert made the comments while being interviewed by Cynthia McLaughlin of KETK-TV on Wednesday.

“So you’re questioning the importance of wearing a mask once you are actually confirmed to have coronavirus, but it seems health experts are saying you should wear it even if you do not. Do you agree with that then, to protect yourself?” asked McLaughlin.

“There are an awful lot of people who think it’s a great thing to do all the time, but I can’t help but think that if I hadn’t been wearing a mask so much in the last 10 days or so, I really wonder if I would have gotten it,” responded Gohmert.

“But, I know, you know, moving the mask around getting it just right, I’m bound to have put some virus on the mask that I sucked in, that’s most likely what happened,” he added.

Gohmert said in a video he posted to Twitter that he was asymptomatic but that he received a positive for the coronavirus after getting tested in order to enter into the White House.

“The reports of my demise are a great deal premature,” he joked.

Gohmert went on to deny reports that he had been admonished during a congressional hearing for not wearing a mask, and said that other Republicans confirmed to him his memory of the events. He then repeated his contention that wearing the mask caused him to contract the virus.

“It is interesting, and I don’t know about everybody, but when I have a mask on, I’m moving it to make it comfortable,” he continued.

“And I can’t help but wonder if that, you know, put some germs in the mask, keep your hands off your mask,” Gohmert added.

“But anyway who knows, but um, now that I apparently have it,” he concluded, “I will be very careful not to give it to anybody else, and we’ll see how it goes. God bless you all.”

Here’s the video of Gohmert’s comments:



