Representative Matt Gaetz called out Google for censoring conservative news sites like the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, Western Journal and the American Spectator. Of course Google’s Head denied any such thing.

If you go to Google and search for top stories in various categories where the Gateway Pundit has led in the news cycle you won’t find Gateway Pundit included in the list of related articles on the subject. This happens over and over and over and today Rep. Matt Gaetz from Florida asked Google’s Head Sundar Pichai about it.

Representative Gaetz first confronted Pichai for helping China military related companies, which Pichai denied. Gaetz shared that Google may not be helping China’s military directly, but they are helping companies or entities which work with or for the China military.

Then Gaetz asked Pichai about Google’s search methods on its site. Google in the past said that it doesn’t manually intervene on any search results in front of Congress. But Gaetz reported on an article from the Daily Caller identifying a list maintained by Google where certain entities were blacklisted by the company through a manual review tool.

Pichai responded that Google has to comply with the law to which Gaetz responded to Pichai:

You’ve confessed that there is a manual component to the way in which you blacklist content. And it seems to be no coincidence that it’s sites like Gateway Pundit, the Western Journal, American Spectator, Daily Caller and Breitbart that receive the ire or the negative treatment as a consequence of your manual tooling and it also seems noteworthy that whistleblowers at your own company have spoken out. You said that one of the reasons you maintain this manual tool is to stop election interference. I believe it is a fact that your company is engaging in election interference…

Gaetz went on to outline a former Google employee who reported that Google was indeed targeting conservative media and those who support President Trump.

Rep. Gaetz is right. This is the greatest threat to our Constitution – the liberal left’s actions to censor free speech.

