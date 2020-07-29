https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rudy-giuliani-democrats-crime-barr/2020/07/29/id/979619

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, in an interview on Fox Business on Wednesday, accused Democrats of wanting “crime” and even “murder” in order to defeat the Republican in November.

Giuliani, while on “Mornings With Maria” discussing Attorney General William Barr’s testimony on Tuesday about the federal government’s response to protests, said that Democrats “seem to want” to “turn cities into warzones.”

He said, “In other words, they want crime – I don’t think they even realize it – they even want murder, so that they can defeat him. Not one of them, not one of them spoke up for law and order.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Giuliani told the “Fox News Rundown” podcast: “Anybody in America that wants to riot, go to Portland. You can riot like crazy. You can break open windows. You can steal liquor. You can steal dresses. You can steal televisions. And even if you get arrested, you’ll be out in six hours.

“Meanwhile, you’ve got a mayor who’s shown support for you by rioting with you and trying to attack the federal building. He’s trying to blame it on the federal government, which tells you how pathetic he is.”

He went on to call criticism of the use of federal authorities from the Department of Homeland Security to crackdown on protests “a complete Democratic hoax.”

