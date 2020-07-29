https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/blackburn-covid-relief-legislation/2020/07/29/id/979634

Even though Republicans aren’t yet in complete agreement on the specifics of the next coronavirus relief package, they are specific about wanting to get Americans back to work, children back in school, and clarity on the money that’s already out in the pipeline, Sen. Marsha Blackburn said Wednesday.

“We have continued to say these three things, that this should be targeted, it should be limited, and it should be specific,” the Tennessee Republican said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

Financing for a new FBI building sought by the Trump administration but rejected by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell remains a point of contention, and Blackburn said she agrees that such “earmarks” should be a discussion that’s left for another day.

“This should be for getting people back to work, children back to school, and clarity on how to use the money in the process,” Blackburn said. “(This) should be as simple as it can be. People are saying we need liability protection, regulatory relief. Let us get some tax credits, like a payroll tax credit to incentivize people going back to work. Let us get a tax credit for what we are spending for COVID compliance. That is the type, specificity, and simplicity that we need in this package.”

Meanwhile, Blackburn said she hopes there can be a bipartisan solution on the relief package, as Americans are hurting.

“I hear from Tennesseans every single day, and from employers in Tennessee, as they have the help wanted sign out and business is picking up,” she said. “They need to be able to get people back to work. They need the supply chains to be clarified and opened up.”

She added that the roadblocks need to be cleared to get the economy going, and with a payroll tax cut, “you’ll see better job numbers in September and October. That will help us reelect President Trump.”

