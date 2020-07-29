https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/sensitive-content-tim-tebow-censored-twitter-christian-message/

(LIFEZETTE) — After Tim Tebow posted a powerful Christian message to his Twitter page on Monday, fans were stunned when it was censored by the social media site and labelled as “sensitive content.”

Twitter is now saying that this was an error, with a spokesman for the social media company telling The Blaze, “The Tweet…was flagged as potentially sensitive media in error. It has been corrected.” The video itself is so uncontroversial, however, that many are wondering how it could have been flagged in the first place.

The video features Tebow telling his Christian fans that they should remember that they can lean on God during tough times such as those in which we are living.

