(STUDY FINDS) — GREENBELT, Md. — There’s been a lot of exciting space news recently. The Pentagon is talking about the existence of “off-world vehicles.” NASA discovered a solar system just like ours. And comet NEOWISE is lighting up the night’s sky. If all that isn’t exciting enough, NASA officials are now giving the world an amazing glimpse of the sixth planet, Saturn.

Taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, Saturn’s icy rings are brilliantly visible in the July 4 image. Distinct bands of color can be seen on the planet’s surface. The Hubble photo also captures two of Saturn’s 82 moons. Mimas is seen to the right and Enceladus is at the bottom of the scene over 800 million miles away.

NASA’s team in Maryland says it’s currently summertime in the planet’s northern hemisphere. Some scientists believe this is the cause of the slight red haze that covers Saturn. Extra heat may be causing increased sunlight exposure to remove icy aerosols from the atmosphere.

