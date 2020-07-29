https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/super-edited-video-exposes-dem-scheme-silence-barr-control-message/

With no apparent desire to receive answers to their questions, House Judiciary Committee Democrats on Tuesday repeatedly interrupted Attorney General Bill Barr, “reclaiming their time,” loading their questions with political statements and chastising him for “disrespect” when he tried to speak.

A one-minute mashup produced by the Washington Free Beacon provides strong evidence the House Democrats were following a coordinated plan they had devised before the oversight hearing.

Apparently, they wanted the American people to buy their claim that federal agents defending federal property from rioters in hot spots such as Portland and Seattle were the “stormtroopers” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insists they are.

And it was clear they feared a rational, cogent rebutal from Barr.

“Excuse me, Mr. Barr,” said Rep. Pramila Jawapal, D-Wash., sternly. “This is my time, and I control it!”

