On Wednesday Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Apple’s Tim Cook testified before Congress in the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust.

Since 2016 and the election of Donald Trump the tech giants have been censoring and banning conservative voices online. The Gateway Pundit has been a huge target of these liberal tech giants.

Google has virtually purged The Gateway Pundit from its search results.

During Wednesday’s hearing Congressman Greg Steube asked Google CEO Sundar Pichai directly if he is censoring The Gateway Pundit.

Sundar Pichai denied this wasn’t happening.

Rep. Greg Steube: Mr. Pichai I’d like to start with you and I’m just going to illustrate my question with a factual incident that actually occurred to me. Several months ago my wife called and said hey there’s a good article on The Gateway Pundit that you should read. So out of curiosity, I was up here in Washington, and out of curiosity I googled Gateway Pundit. And it didn’t show up on the first page. It didn’t show up on the second page. There were a bunch of different blogging sites on how there were disagreements on what was on The Gateway Pundit. But I actually had to type in TheGatewayPundit.com to get it. Interestingly, Google didn’t allow me to get to the actual website. That was a couple of months ago… This is obviously an issue that conservatives have had. Last week – after this hearing was notice I did the exact same thing from here in the capitol. And wouldn’t you know it. I googled Gateway Pundit and that was the very first website that came up! Now this isn’t from a constituent in my district. This isn’t from somebody telling me. This isn’t a news report. I actually did this on my laptop here in the Capitol. Several months ago and then today. So clearly something had happened between not being notified that you would be appearing before our committee and then last week knowing that you would be appearing before our committee and suddenly conservative websites are now at the top of the bar when you search for them. So was there anything done at Google from a couple months ago and last week and the week before you appearing today that has changed your approach to silencing conservative websites? Sundar Pichai: Um, Congressman, um, we approach our work with a deep sense of responsibility in a non-partisan way. We want to serve all of our users no matter where we are in fact it’s in our business incentive to do so.

Rep. Steube demanded that Google give him an explanation within two weeks.

If any lawmaker would like more proof on how these tech giants are eliminating conservative voices online please contact us.

[embedded content]