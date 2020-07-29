http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/9xJy9QnCI54/the-dems-must-be-crazy.php

To say the Democrats must be crazy would be an overly charitable interpretation of their performance in the House Judiciary Committee spectacle starring Attorney General Barr yesterday. They only seemed crazy as they repeatedly disgraced themselves. The disgrace, however, was obviously premeditated.

It turns out they had called Barr as a backdrop for their own accusatory and disparaging speeches with the thought that they would cut him off and preclude him from responding. They prevented him from responding by “reclaim[ing their] time” virtually every time Barr sought to respond to the accusations. I can’t be the only one who thought to himself, “Forget your time. You need to reclaim your mind.” When it comes to the defense of the United States, they’re on the other side.

Barr is trouble. He is trouble because his decency and intelligence exceed that of the Democrats combined. The substantive highlight of the hearing was Barr’s opening statement, which I posted here yesterday morning in advance of the hearing. It was a truth blast from which the hearing never recovered.

The hearing, as it turned out, was delayed by a minor automobile accident that detained Nadler. As Michael Goodwin puts it in the New York Post this morning: “That was obviously an omen, but Nadler doesn’t take hints, so he plowed forward into a head-on crash with a heavyweight opponent superior in ­every way.”

What do we have in common with these Democrats? That’s the question I kept asking myself. They are disgusting. Goodwin quotes one of Barr’s interjections and comments:

“This is the first time in my memory that the leaders of one of our two great political parties, the Democratic Party, are not coming out and condemning mob violence,” he said. “Can’t we just say the violence against the federal courts has to stop? Could we hear something like that?” The room was silent. The attorney general challenged their loyalty, and not a single Democrat objected. For them, it was just another day at the office.

Andrew McCarthy puts my question regarding what we have in common with these Democrats in another frame in his NR column “Democrats Make Mockery of Barr ‘Hearing.’” I have posted video of the hearing in its entirety below.

Quotable quote (Barr to Nadler): “You’re a real class act.”

