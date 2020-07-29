https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/question-democrats-wanted-answer-ag-barr-yesterdays-testimony-saved-end/

Yesterday’s House hearing with AG Bill Barr was atrocious. The Democrats didn’t want any answers, they just wanted to slander Barr and call him names. It wasn’t until after five hours of abuse that the Democrats finally asked a question that they wanted an answer to.

Yesterday’s House hearing was disturbing to anyone who wants justice, peace and respect within our government and between its institutions. Democrats in the House were not after the truth. They wanted to damage AG Barr. They are angry that Barr has a criminal investigation in place, led by US Attorney John Durham, related to the actions surrounding the fraudulent Russia collusion investigation instigated by President Obama and his gangs in his justice and intel communities. This same gang then attempted to remove President Trump from office knowing that their entire case was a fraud.

Finally, after five hours of abuse the Democrats asked Barr what they wanted to ask him all day, whether he was going to release the Durham report between now and the election. Mean, obnoxious and disrespectful Rep. Mucarsei-Powell, first labeled President Trump and AG Barr as murderers, suggesting they were accountable for the China coronavirus deaths across the nation, an utterly disgusting accusation. Then the Ecuadorian-born Florida Congresswoman asked the question the Democrats wanted an answer to:

Rep. Mucarsei-Powell: Under oath, under oath, do you commit not to releasing any report by Mr. Durham before the Novermber election? TRENDING: BREAKING: Antifa Terrorist Who Threw Bomb at Federal Agents in Portland is Identified — BY HIS GRANDMOTHER! AG Barr: No

BOOM – AG Barr attempted to explain that this was not interfering in the election but the rude and abusive Florida Rep. talked over him (again) and didn’t provide him ample time to explain the rationale behind this decision.

It took the Democrats 5 hours before they asked the question they wanted to ask. They attempted to beat down AG Barr so much that he would agree to not releasing the Durham report related to the criminal actions taken by Obama’s justice and Intel communities before the election to removed the President of the United States. The Democrats don’t want America to know the truth.

AG Barr stands for justice, not nasty games. He showed it yesterday.

