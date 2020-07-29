https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/07/29/the-top-ten-epic-moments-during-the-house-judiciary-committee-hearing-with-ag-barr-n722966

House Judiciary Committee Democrats found themselves outmatched by Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday, as they lobbed all sorts of allegations at him, asking him loaded questions and then refusing to let him answer them. The Democrat-run hearing was a complete circus, but the attorney general was a force to be reckoned with, not letting the Democrats get the best of him with their absurd allegations and false statements, and calling them out for it.

There were a lot of great moments during the hearing, and I’ve tried to pick out the best ones below:

10. Nadler, the class act

Near the end of the hearing, AG Barr requested a five-minute break, but lacking standard common courtesy, Nadler initially refused to grant it, and Barr’s response was fantastic.

9. A Republican? Who knew?

This line of question from Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania was beyond absurd. Barr is a Republican? Stop the presses! Barr’s response was fantastic.

I wonder how she feels about former Attorney General Eric Holder calling himself Obama’s wingman?

8. When Barr called out the Democrats

Democrats joined in with the media’s false characterization of riots and looting and destruction of property as “peaceful protests” and AG Barr called them out for it.

I doubt they ever will, either.

7. When Jim Jordan played the video of the “peaceful protests”

Jerry Nadler was less than thrilled when Jim Jordan played a video of the rioting, looting, mayhem, and murder that Democrats and the media have characterized as “peaceful protests” nationwide.

Hard to believe that reporters can stand in front of burning buildings and call them “peaceful protests,” but this is 2020.

6. The moment of truth

Barr was invited to answer questions, but the Democrats really didn’t want him to answer them. At one point, Jerry Nadler even admitted that Barr answering questions was “irrelevant.”

Clearly, Barr didn’t even have to be there as far as Democrats were concerned.

5. Why don’t you let him speak?

Jim Jordan should get a lot of praise for his repeated calling out of Democrats’ refusal to let Barr respond to their questions.

This happened multiple times.

4. “I’m gonna answer the d*mn question”

After hours of being prevented from answering questions, Barr finally had had enough and told Rep. Joe Neguse what was what.

3. The coffee

This moment is so great, not only for Barr’s response to Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, but for the look on his face as he took a sip of coffee after his remark.

I could watch that over and over.

2. “Since when is it okay to burn down a federal court?”

Democrats have argued that the federal government shouldn’t step in it to protect federal buildings and property and AG Barr destroyed that argument in a matter of seconds.

I’d like some Democrats to answer that question.

1. “This is a hearing”

The whole point of a hearing is for him to be able to speak. This seemed to be a bizarre concept to Democrats, even when Barr tried to explain this.

BONUS: “Reclaiming my time”

If the hearing was an episode of Sesame Street, the phrase of the day would be “reclaiming my time,” as Democrats repeatedly used the phrase any time Barr attempted to answer their questions or respond to points they had made. The Daily Caller whipped up this supercut of Democrats using the phrase throughout the hearing:

