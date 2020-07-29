https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/ok-democrat-leader-pelosi-calls-ag-bill-barr-henchman-blob-hearing-calls-federal-officers-stormtroopers/

Yesterday’s House hearing with AG Bill Barr was atrocious. The Democrats didn’t want any answers, they just wanted to slander Barr and call him names.

The Democrats acted like thugs, spoke over the Attorney General and constantly hurled outrageous insults at him and the President of the United States.

It was a new low for the Democrats.

Following the hearing Speaker Nancy Pelosi went on far left MSNBC.

Pelosi continued to hurl insults at the Attorney General.

Pelosi called Bill Barr a “henchman” and a “blob.”

Can you imagine Pelosi fat-shaming one of her Democrat cohorts with insults like that?

Pelosi also repeated her slur that federal agents are like “stormtroopers” — a reference to Nazi thugs.

The Daily Caller reported:

Pelosi spoke briefly with “The Beat” host Ari Melber on MSNBC, reflecting on Barr’s testimony during his hearing before the House Judiciary Committee. Pelosi began by claiming that Barr’s hearing had only served as proof that the attorney general had “contempt for our democracy.” “I just thought he was despicable and so beneath the dignity of an attorney general,” Pelosi said, noting that her own work had kept her from watching the hearing in its entirety. “I did tune in to hear certain questions that I had an interest in his answers, and they all related to upholding the Constitution of the United States. He fell very short in that regard. He is there to support the president, Donald Trump, no matter what.” “He’s not the president’s lawyer,” she continued. “That was Michael Cohen, and you know what happened to him. And he is a lawyer — he is the Attorney General of the United States of America. Too bad he doesn’t care or realize that.”

