Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish said that she has

avoided having children because she’s afraid the police will hunt them down and kill them.

Haddish became emotional when discussing her reasoning in an interview with Carmelo Anthony on

his YouTube show, “What’s In Your Glass?” Haddish was explaining why she joined a Black Lives Matter protest when she made the comments about avoiding children.

“I’m a little older now and people are always like, “You gonna have some babies? When are you gonna have some babies? You gonna drop some babies?'” she said.

“There’s a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses like, ‘Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that,'” she explained.

“But really, it’s like, I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me, and then, knowing that they’re gonna be hunted or killed,” she added.

“Like, why would I put someone through that?” Haddish asked.

“And white people don’t have to think about that. It’s time to talk about that, and how we have to come together as a community and work as a unit and maybe we don’t all agree on the same things, but we need to just find some common ground and move forward as human beings not as like, you know,” she said.

“We’re all trying to figure out, how do you fix this? How do you stop this? And all I can think is we have to figure out how to change people’s hearts, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do my whole career,” she added.

Haddish said also that she knew two black people in her life who were killed by police, and said that it led to the feeling that blacks were being hunted and killed by law enforcement.

