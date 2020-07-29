https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/US-threats-submarines-glen-vanherck/2020/07/29/id/979565

Lieutenant General Glen VanHerck, the Director of the Joint Chiefs, warned senators on Tuesday that Russia and China are heavily investing in sophisticated submarine technology that poses a threat to the United States.

VanHerck, while testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee for his nomination to head U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, said that he faces a “full challenge” from hostile countries if he’s confirmed, according to Newsweek.

“Over 32 years of service, I don’t think I’ve ever seen as strategic and dynamic a national security challenge as we have today,” VanHerck said. “Over the last three decades, our competitors and potential adversaries have watched the United States and our way of deterring and our way of competing and our way of conflict.”

He added, “They have taken the opportunity to adapt to that environment by watching us, specifically China and Russia, across all domains.”

The general noted that “Russia develops strategic capabilities, such as their submarines, which now are a significant challenge for tracking and pose the potential for cruise missiles that can strike the homeland.”

He also said that China “will do the same… in the not so distant future as they continue to develop their capabilities and become more expeditionary.”

