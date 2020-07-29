https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-calls-gop-virus-proposal-semi-irrelevant-deal-appears-far-off_3441448.html

President Donald Trump suggested that the White House, Democrats, and Republicans are divided on passing a COVID-19 relief package.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that there were provisions in the GOP package unveiled Monday that he doesn’t support.

“Yeah, there are, actually,” he remarked when he was asked about it. “And we’ll be talking about it. There are also things that I very much support. But we’ll be negotiating. It’s sort of semi-irrelevant because the Democrats come with their needs and asks and the Republicans go with theirs,” according to Fox News.

Trump said he will discuss the matter with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and the other stakeholders in Congress.

One point of contention among the White House and Senate Republicans is a payroll tax cut wanted by Trump.

McConnell has referred to the GOP bill, dubbed the HEALS Act, a starting point for negotiations, while Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) reiterated that assertion on Monday.

“This legislation serves as a starting point for bipartisan negotiations,” Grassley said on the floor of the Senate. “I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to not let partisan differences derail progress.”

Democratic leaders criticized the delays and measures in the GOP plan. Members of Congress took a nearly three-week break in July.

“Republicans dithered for 3 months while Democrats pleaded for action on COVID,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “And now that Republicans finally have a proposal, it’s corporate-focused, doesn’t meet the needs of the American people, and half of their own caucus probably won’t support it anyway!”

McConnell, however, has said that the Democrat-passed HEROES Act, which is $3 trillion, contains too many unneeded provisions. Meanwhile, he said it’s tantamount to being a “socialist manifesto.”

Democrats said they want an extension of the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefits, while Republicans have opted to lower that number to $200 per week. What’s more, the HEALS Act does not include any funding to state or local governments, while Democrats have proposed $1 trillion under the HEROES Act.

It appears, however, that both parties agree on sending out another round of $1,200 checks and payments to Americans.

Trump, in his remarks on Tuesday, said he is optimistic that a deal will be made among all the parties involved.

“All of the people involved, [Treasury Secretary] Steve Mnuchin’s done a great job, keeps everybody together, both Democrat and Republican,” Trump said. “We want to do what’s best for the people. I want to do what’s best for the people. I want to do what’s best for the economy because that means jobs and lots of good things.”

