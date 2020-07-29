https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/509548-trump-campaign-halts-new-ad-buys-in-michigan

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden hits Trump’s ‘law and order’ message: He’s trying to ‘scare the devil’ out of people Pelosi bashes Barr after testimony: ‘He was like a blob’ and ‘henchman’ for Trump Schumer: Trump should want COVID-19 deal to help GOP election chances MORE’s reelection campaign has halted new ad buys in Michigan in recent days as polling shows former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden hits Trump’s ‘law and order’ message: He’s trying to ‘scare the devil’ out of people Biden notes show talking points about Kamala Harris The opportunity cost of Congress’s ‘Big Tech’ antitrust obsession MORE, the presumptive Democratic nominee, with a widening lead in the state.

Trump’s recent withdrawal from the airwaves in Michigan came as his campaign shifted advertising dollars to other battlegrounds like Iowa. The move was first reported on Wednesday by The New York Times. According to the Times’s report, Biden has more than tripled Trump’s TV ad spending in Michigan over the last month.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign pointed out that the president still has massive amounts of airtime reserved in Michigan and remains confident in his prospects there. Indeed, the campaign has $11.4 million in television ads reserved beginning in September, and national buys mean that some of the president’s ads will still air in the state.

“Biden can continue to spend a million a week there if he wants to,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Spokespeople for the Biden campaign and the Michigan Republican Party did not immediately respond to The Hill’s requests for comment.

Still, the Trump campaign’s decision to shift ad spending away from Michigan comes amid signs that the state may no longer be the battleground that both parties had once thought it would be in 2020, especially given Trump’s narrow 10,000-vote win there four years ago.

Nearly every public survey out of Michigan in recent months shows Biden with a significant lead over Trump, and he currently holds an 8-point advantage in the most recent FiveThirtyEight polling average.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, currently has Michigan in its “Lean Democrat” column.

Beyond polling, however, Trump has often put himself at odds with Michigan state officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).

In May, he threatened to withhold federal funding from Michigan after Benson announced that the state would send mail-in ballot applications to all of its registered voters. And he has been particularly critical of Whitmer for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic in her state.

Trump is also facing headwinds in other battleground states, including his adopted home state of Florida, which the Cook Political Report moved into the Lean Democrat column on Tuesday.

