President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden hits Trump’s ‘law and order’ message: He’s trying to ‘scare the devil’ out of people Pelosi bashes Barr after testimony: ‘He was like a blob’ and ‘henchman’ for Trump Schumer: Trump should want COVID-19 deal to help GOP election chances MORE on Wednesday said he thinks Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden notes show talking points about Kamala Harris Lawmakers, public bid farewell to John Lewis Biden: I’ll have a running mate picked next week MORE (D-Calif.) would be a “fine choice” for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden hits Trump’s ‘law and order’ message: He’s trying to ‘scare the devil’ out of people Biden notes show talking points about Kamala Harris The opportunity cost of Congress’s ‘Big Tech’ antitrust obsession MORE‘s running mate.

“I think she’d be a fine choice. Kamala Harris. A fine choice,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Texas.

Biden said Tuesday that he would announce his pick for a running mate in the first week of August. He has been tight-lipped about his selection, though he has committed to choosing a woman.

Harris, who herself ran for president but dropped out before the Iowa caucuses, has long been seen as a front-runner for the vice presidential slot, but speculation around the choice has intensified in recent days.

Biden’s notes were captured by a photographer at a campaign event on Tuesday. The paper included talking points about Harris in the event he was asked about her, including “do not hold grudges,” seemingly in reference to a fierce clash between the two at a primary debate earlier this year.

His notes also mention that Harris “campaigned with me & Jill,” is “talented” and has been a “great help to [the] campaign.”

Politico on Tuesday inadvertently published a piece that referred to Harris as Biden’s pick for vice president, stoking further discussion about the choice. The news outlet issued an apology for “the error and any confusion that it caused,” while the Biden campaign said the published report was not accurate.

