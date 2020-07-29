https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/turning-point-usa/2020/07/29/id/979682

Turning Point USA co-founder Bill Montgomery, 80, died from coronavirus complications Tuesday.

Conservative strategist Caleb Hull tweeted:

“Cherish the people you love. They could be gone tomorrow.”

“I really wish people would just stop politicizing this pandemic and grow up while innocent people around us are dying,” Hull added, per Politico. “You have no idea how painful it is to be forced to sit at home while your loved one dies alone in a hospital.”

Turning Point USA is an American conservative nonprofit organization. It was founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk and Montgomery.

“I can’t put into words how saddened I am by the death of my dear friend Bill Montgomery,” Kirk said in a statement to Politico.

Turning Point USA called Montgomery the group’s “first believer and senior adviser.”

“What has been most heart breaking to me is the dozen or so phone calls I’ve received, many of which from young people I’ve never talked to, who have called me tears describing how Bill invested in them and changed their lives forever,” Hull wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

