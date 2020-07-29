https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/two-angry-women-arrested-including-high-school-counselor-beat-wisconsin-state-senator-black-lives-matter-rally/

In June angry Black Lives Matter leftists tore down the statue of Hans Christian Heg in Madison, Wisconsin.

They beheaded the statue and then threw it in a lake.

Hans Christian Heg was an abolitionist who gave his life to end slavery in America.

The protesters are idiots.

During their rioting Democrat Senator Tim Carpenter stopped by and took a video of the destruction.

The mob turned on him. They punched him, beat him in the head, neck and ribs.

They socked him in the left eye and gave him a concussion.

There is video of Senator Tim Carpenter before his beatdown.

I took this pic- it got me assaulted & beat up. Punched/kicked in the head, neck, ribs. Maybe concussion, socked in left eye is little blurry, sore neck & ribs. 8-10 people attacked me. Innocent people are going to get killed. Capitol locked- stuck in office.Stop violence nowPlz! pic.twitter.com/Zw2hdfYG66 — Tim Carpenter (@TimCarpenterMKE) June 24, 2020

And here is Senator Carpenter after the angry women beat the hell out of him.



photo via Lance Veeser

Earlier this week the two angry women were arrested.

One is a high school counselor.

Samantha Rae Hamer and Kerida O’Reilly (in green hair) were arrested for beating the hell out of a Democrat state senator.

Samantha Hamer is a social worker at a high school. She was put on administrative leave after the beating.

She must be great with the kids!

Twin Cities reported:

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged two women, including a high school social worker, with attacking a Wisconsin state senator during a chaotic night of violence outside the state Capitol last month. Kerida O’Reilly, 33, and Samantha Hamer, 26, were each charged with one count of being a party to substantial battery, a felony punishable by up to $10,000 in fines and three-and-a-half years in prison, online court records show. Both women were arrested Monday after they turned themselves in to police. They were scheduled to make initial court appearances on Wednesday afternoon. O’Reilly’s attorney, Nathan Otis, said in an email to The Associated Press that it will become clear that she didn’t commit any crime, and that the lack of evidence will become clear as the case progresses. In a separate email to the AP, Hamer’s attorney, Adam Welch, said his client is “absolutely not guilty” and that prosecutors’ case against her “is shockingly thin.” Investigators believe the women attacked Democrat Tim Carpenter during June 23 protest outside the state Capitol, one of a series of protests in downtown Madison that took place after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

