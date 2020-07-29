https://www.theblaze.com/news/unhinged-mask-wearing-woman-screams

An unidentified woman is going viral for her abhorrent behavior toward a mother and her two young children at what appears to be a grocery store.

What are the details?

In a video making its rounds on social media Wednesday, an elderly, masked woman can be seen approaching what appears to be a young mother and her two small children.

The video picks up as the mother can be heard defending her children from the woman.

“They’re not supposed to wear them,” the mother can be heard saying in apparent defense of her children not wearing masks.

The elderly woman fires back, “That’s not true,” shaking her head.

The young mother insists that the children aren’t required to wear masks, but the elderly woman is not phased by her protestations.

The elderly woman can then be seen looking down at one of the children, who is staring at the woman with apparent concern, and says, “I hope you all die!”

The mother responds, “You’re being ridiculous. You take care of yourself. ‘Bye.”

The elderly woman isn’t done yet.

As she walks away with her hands clasped behind her back, she says it again.

“I hope you all die because you’re going to kill me and my husband,” she shouts.

Mask Karen Tells Unmasked Mother And Two Young Daughters, 'I Hope You All Die'



What else?



According to WGCL-TV, the incident took place in a Walmart store in Gainesville, Georgia, earlier this month.

The station identified the young woman as Desiree Alis Vansickle, a young mother of three.

“Whenever it all ended I just walked off and was shaking on the inside, and I started crying because I was so upset,” she told the station. “[The elderly woman] was attacking the people that were coming in without masks and everybody was just kind of ignoring her and walking on and going on about their business, but I just didn’t feel that it was right that she was wishing death upon people for not wearing a mask.”

Vansickle said she arrived at the store with her children and didn’t realize she was without a mask.

“There was a man at the door who said ‘If you have a mask can you please put your mask on?’ and we didn’t have any with us, but he didn’t say that we couldn’t come in,” she recalled.

“I just prayed that she just went home and she thought about her actions, and what she said, and what she did affected a lot of people,” Vansickle concluded.

