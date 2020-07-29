https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/update-ruth-bader-ginsburg-undergoes-heart-surgery-stent-placed-heart/

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg revealed earlier this month that her liver cancer has returned.

The 87-year-old revealed in a statement on Friday that she began a course of chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer on May 19.

“Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful,” she said. “The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results.”

Ginsburg said her most recent scan on July 7 “indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease.”

And now this — Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment to replace a stent in her heart.

She hopes to go home at the end of the week.

