A police officer in Arkansas was caught on video telling a man who later died in police custody,”If you can talk, you can breathe,” after placing a knee in his back.

The footage of the arrest was released Wednesday by the police department in Conway, Arkansas, a local CBS affiliate reported.

The video shows police arresting Lionel Morris, 39, and another man after a caller reported them taking a drone out of its package in a store.

After Morris ran from the scene, police tackled him inside the store and tased him multiple times while trying to control him.

According to Conway Police Chief William Tapley, Morris attempted to grab a knife attached to his pocket. The footage then focuses on a security camera in the store.

After an officer put his knee into Morris’s back. Morris then told the officer he couldn’t breathe. The officer responded with “If you can talk, you can breathe.”

Prosecuting attorney Carol Crews said Morris was rolled onto his side into the “recovery position,” which was not captured on video.

After Morris was rolled into the recovery position he began vomiting and he was “pulseless and unresponsive” when medical personnel arrived. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Crews said the officers shouldn’t be charged for Morris’s death, attributing it to “methamphetamine intoxication with exertion, struggle, restraint and conducted electrical weapon deployment.”

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged was murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, who also said “I can’t breathe,” according to transcripts obtained by The Washington Post. The transcript said Chauvin responded by saying, “Takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to say that.”

“To speak, you only have to move air through the upper airways and the vocal cords, a very small amount,” Gary Weissman, a lung specialist at the University of Pennsylvania,told The Washington Post in June.

“This does not necessarily mean enough air is reaching the lungs,” Weissman added.

