https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/video-watch-democrat-vernon-jones-destroy-msnbc-hack-craig-melvin-asking-paid-support-trump/

Today Show news anchor and MSNBC hack Craig Melvin harassed Democrat Vernon Jones for supporting President Trump earlier today.

Vernon Jones is no wallflower and did not sit back and take the abuse.

Vernon Jones slammed Melvin, “You get paid to attack this president. I don’t get a dime to defend this president. To insult me, to say I’m getting paid? That is disgraceful!”

“To insult me, to say am I getting paid? That is disgraceful!” Democrat @RepVernonJones DESTROYS @craigmelvin for questioning his support for President Trump. “You only ask me that because I don’t fit your narrative.” pic.twitter.com/2THw2SIK3p — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 29, 2020

It was not the first time.

For the SECOND TIME IN ONE WEEK, MSNBC asks a Black Republican if they are being paid by President Trump to support him.@RepVernonJones: “You only ask me that because I don’t fit your narrative” pic.twitter.com/QpI5UOUtei — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) July 29, 2020

