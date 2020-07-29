https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/video-watch-democrat-vernon-jones-destroy-msnbc-hack-craig-melvin-asking-paid-support-trump/

Today Show news anchor and MSNBC hack Craig Melvin harassed Democrat Vernon Jones for supporting President Trump earlier today.

Vernon Jones is no wallflower and did not sit back and take the abuse.

Vernon Jones slammed Melvin, “You get paid to attack this president. I don’t get a dime to defend this president. To insult me, to say I’m getting paid? That is disgraceful!”

It was not the first time.

