Maine authorities have identified the woman killed in a Monday shark attack while swimming with her daughter as a 63-year-old former New York City fashion executive.

Julie Dimperio Holowach was located about 20 yards offshore near Bailey Island on Monday afternoon when she was attacked by a great white shark.

Kayakers in the area who witnessed the incident brought her to shore, where paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. Her daughter escaped the attack unscathed.

Holowach was the first confirmed human victim of a shark attack in Maine’s history. Authorities say shark attacks off Maine’s coast are extremely rare.

“It is the only confirmed fatality in Maine waters from a shark attack,” Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher said in a statement Tuesday.

Holowach retired in 2016 after spending her career with VF Corp, where she served as president of special markets for Liz Claiborne and president of Kipling North American, women’s fashion publication WWD reported.

“She was a lovely, caring, dedicated, loyal, smart, innovative fashion executive,” Karen Murray, a former colleague, told the outlet.

