The World Bank offered Belarus a $940 million coronavirus loan in June. But the conditions included that they lock down and destroy their economy.

The World Bank wanted him to lock down like Italy did in March and April.

The Belarus President Aleksander Lukashenko, considered the last tyrant in Europe, turned down the offer.

Then he went public with the details.

It makes you wonder how often this happens to less prosperous nations.

We saw Joe Biden do this with Ukraine demanding they fire the prosecutor investigating his son or they would not receive a US grant.

Belta English reported:

MINSK, 19 June (BelTA) – Additional conditions which do not apply to the financial part are unacceptable for Belarus, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said when speaking about external lending during a meeting to discuss support measures for the real economic sector on the part of the banking system, BelTA has learned. Aleksandr Lukashenko asked the participants of the meeting how things were with the provision of foreign credit assistance to Belarus. “What are our partners’ requirements? It was announced that they can provide Belarus with $940 million in so-called rapid financing. How are things here?” the head of state inquired. At the same time, he stressed that additional conditions which do not apply to the financial part are unacceptable for the country. “We hear the demands, for example, to model our coronavirus response on that of Italy. I do not want to see the Italian situation to repeat in Belarus. We have our own country and our own situation,” the president said. According to the president, the World Bank has showed interest in Belarus’ coronavirus response practices. “It is ready to fund us ten times more than it offered initially as a token of commendation for our efficient fight against this virus. The World Bank has even asked the Healthcare Ministry to share the experience. Meanwhile, the IMF continues to demand from us quarantine measures, isolation, a curfew. This is nonsense. We will not dance to anyone’s tune,” said the president.

