https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/zogby-trump-biden-presidentialelection/2020/07/29/id/979666

President Donald Trump is inching closer to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the latest Zogby poll.

The latest poll showed Biden leading Trump 44% to 40% among likely voters. About 9% are undecided.

“The horse race between Trump and Biden is closer than it appears,”the Zogby analysis said. “Trump is not down for the count yet.”

Part of the reason the gap closed is that the president retained a large percentage of white voters who supported President Barack Obama and switched to Trump in 2016. Zogby estimates these voters amount to about six million and live mostly in the Midwest and Rust Belt.

“Of these voters, Trump leads Biden by a 3-1 margin, 65% to 21%,” Zogby said.

Biden has a 49% to 20% advantage over Trump with voters between ages 18 and 29. He also has strong numbers in the suburbs. In 2016, that group had the lowest turnout of any age range at only 46.1%. Young voters went with Hillary Clinton over Trump 55% to 37%.

“For Biden, this means banking on youth discontentment and hoping the anger in the streets of cities across the nation will translate into a big voter turnout for the Democrats. For Trump, it means hoping swing voters stay in his column and he improves his performance with suburban voters. Both scenarios are easier said than done for each candidate.”

The former vice president also maintains a big lead in the suburbs. Trump has attempted to reduce that gap by claiming that Biden will have a “devastating impact on these once thriving Suburban areas.”

“Biden held healthy advantages among large city voters (Biden leads 46% to 41%), suburban voters (Biden leads 49% to 34%), suburban women (Biden leads 53% to 31%), and suburban parents (Biden leads 45% to 40%), which are groups that will all play a big role in the upcoming presidential election,” Zogby said.

Zogby added, “While swing voters are going to play an important role in the November presidential election, they are not the only factor associated with how the presidential election will be won by either Joe Biden or Donald Trump.”

