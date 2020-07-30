https://www.theepochtimes.com/4-2-magnitude-earthquake-hits-los-angeles-followed-by-3-3-aftershock_3444110.html

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook Southern California early on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), with numerous people reporting that they could feel the tremor.

The epicenter of the temblor struck the San Fernando Valley, located north of Los Angeles, at around 4:30 a.m. local time, the agency said. It had a depth of just over 4 miles.

About eight minutes later, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck around the same area, according to the seismic agency.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage following the two incidents.

Residents of Los Angeles and its outlying suburbs reported shaking in the early morning hours.

“Whoa! I felt that earthquake, too! Woke me up,” wrote former model and host Tyra Banks.

Singer Kelly Clarkson wrote: “My children are in my arms and we are awake too early because of that earthquake but now they’re discussing how their ninja skills would totally help in this time … I’m just happy they’re more interested and curious about it and less scared. Hallelujah!”

Sherri Sylvester, a CBS News employee who lives nearby, told the news outlet: “Nothing fell off of a shelf. Mild shaking 10-15 seconds. Not hearing any car alarms—which do go off with significant shaking. A couple of dogs barking.”

“I really thought, like, my son fell off the bed or something,” Pacoima resident Robert Legaspi told CBS Los Angeles. “So I get up. So, my wife has an app that alerted, but it was a nice shake.”

The Los Angeles International Airport also wrote: “Airport operations are normal following an #earthquake this morning. Crews have inspected the airport with no reports of damage.”

