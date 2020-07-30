https://www.dailywire.com/news/alyssa-milano-posts-unhinged-anti-trump-rant-whines-joe-rogan-crushes-her-podcast-numbers

Late Wednesday night, actress and ardent left-wing activist Alyssa Milano posted a 22-tweet rant complaining about President Donald Trump, whom she described as “THE WORST” and “so orange and horrible,” her apparently low podcast viewership, and a host of other irritants, such as “secret armed police” and her cravings for carbohydrates.

A few of the tweets gained more traction than others, including her criticism of Trump’s skin tone and of wildly successful podcast host Joe Rogan.

On President Trump and his supporters, Milano posted the following:

Milano slammed the nation’s response to the China-originated novel coronavirus, tying the “150,000 Americans lost” and “Tens of millions of jobs lost” to President Trump.

Trump, though, was praised by a number of high ranking Democrats for providing to their states all that they asked for, indulging Democratic Govs. Gavin Newsom (CA) and Andrew Cuomo (NY). Trump also moved quickly to limit travel from China back at the end of January, a vital move that was, at the time, criticized by leading Democrats.

C) I feel so bad for the older generation. They’ve fought their entire lives to just chill and enjoy their grandkids and drink mamosas and this happens? A botched pandemic response that leaves them vulnerable and alone. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

We live in a world WHERE JOE ROGAN’s PODCAST HAS TRIPLE THE LISTENERS AS MINE!! Dear god. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

Read the full thread, below:

I’ve got a lot of words tonight. Care if I vent?

First of all—whoever voted for Trump in 2016 and hasn’t seen the light in the last four years, is a complete mystery to me. He’s horrible and every day is a new low. It’s not too late to do what’s right.

2. Really?! MLB can’t play baseball with all the money and exclusivity and testing in the country, and you want me to send my kids to school?

C) I feel so bad for the older generation. They’ve fought their entire lives to just chill and enjoy their grandkids and drink mamosas and this happens? A botched pandemic response that leaves them vulnerable and alone.

And don’t even get me started with how f***ed our priorities are in this country. We’ve got secret armed police in full-on tactical gear but we don’t have enough PPE for our frontline healthcare workers?! I mean what in the actual f*** is wrong with us?

We’ve got a President who is so orange and horrible that he doesn’t care who knows he’s orange and horrible. Actually, his horrible is a strategy. It’s a campaign strategy. So is the orange. In what world are we living in?

And my heart aches for all our kids who will probably wipe down groceries and wear gloves to go get the mail when they are grown ups. All the athletes and artists and thinkers we can’t nuture & the social development we won’t develop because they are just home.

And everything is f***ed. So f***ed that a sleeping woman can be shot and killed and the people who killed her aren’t arrested. Black lives matter still, you racist a**holes.

And babies can be locked in cages and we don’t break them out and demand they’re reunited with their mamas. That’s how f***ed this is. We are just like, “don’t look away, retweet me.”

And Native Americans have to fight to get a major sports team renamed because their name is so horribly offensive. But they refused for years because racism is just as American as apple pie.

We live in a world WHERE JOE ROGAN’s PODCAST HAS TRIPLE THE LISTENERS AS MINE!! Dear god.

And we have to publicly profess our support of other women by posting black and white selfies on IG when even the idea suggests that women don’t support each other to begin with. (We do support each other. We just don’t want men to know that we do.)

DONALD TRUMP IS THE WORST. Hello? What is he going to do between the time he loses and Biden is sworn in? He will still be in power. We are so f***ed. 150,000 Americans lost. Tens of millions of jobs lost. And he’s bragging about a cognitive test that my 5 year old passed.

Speaking of my five year old, my daughter said to my parents last weekend during a (socially distant) visit, “I’m sorry I lose my words but I don’t get to talk to a lot of people.”

I can’t stop eating carbs. Also, Cheezits. Also, everything.

I don’t know what we are doing about school and it starts in 3 weeks. And my hair is so gray that I spray paint it with brown s***. Every day. Every. Single. Day.

I miss wandering around a book store and having date nights with my husband. I don’t remember the last time I shaved my legs. Actually, I do. It was for my cousin’s wedding in MARCH. (4 months).

And the collective pain. Oh my god. The global pain. Loss and uncertainty and heartache and dreams… destroyed by this administration.

And even with all of this going on people still find the time to call me horrible things on social media.

..I think I’m done venting now.

Nope. Wait. One more thing—check your voter registration. Request your absentee ballot. Make sure your friends are registered. Because we’ve got a country to take back and fight for. And the only way to win and heal and move forward is if we make it #toobigtoorig.

Milano finally concluded, “I feel better. How are you doing?”

