(ZEROHEDGE) – A massive fire is burning near Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday morning following a freight train derailment on a bridge.

Union Pacific said at least ten cars derailed on a bridge over Tempe Town Lake at 6:15 am, reported CBS 5 Phoenix.

Video from social media shows scenes of the train derailment on the bridge. Tempe firefighters, paramedics, and police have arrived at the incident area.

“This is a coordinated attack with several agencies fighting the fire involving multiple train cars,” Tempe police Det. Natalie Barela said in a statement, quoted by NBC News.

