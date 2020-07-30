https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/november-election/2020/07/30/id/979824

Former Vice President Joe Biden anticipated President Donald Trump’s call to delay the general election during a fundraiser last April, according to CNN reports at the time.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” Trump tweeted on Thursday. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

Biden said on April 24: “Mark my words: I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held.”

The former vice president, and presumptive Democratic nominee, has said that the election should not be delayed despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He added that “Republicans were trying to force in-person voting no matter the health cost” during the primaries held after the coronavirus outbreak began. “We have to figure out how we are going to conduct a full and fair and safe election in November, and no one should have to risk their lives to cast a ballot.”

Biden went on to say that Trump is “already trying to undermine the election with false claims of voter fraud.”

At the time, Trump campaign communications director dismissed Biden’s concerns as “the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality,” and said that “President Trump has been clear that the election will happen on November 3rd.”

